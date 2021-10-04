Lhomwe’s Urged to Pray For Samaritan Thom Mpinganjira

Lhomwe’s across the country have been urged to pray for business tycoon Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira who was convicted by the court for trying to bribe judges.

The business tycoon and the good Samaritan Dr. Mpinganjira will be appearing in court tomorrow on Tuesday for sentencing.

Speaking during Mulhako wa Alhomwe preparatory meeting at Chonde in Mulanje district, Leston Mulli who is the chairperson for the group said Lomwe’s should Mpinganjira in prayers so that God should soften the heart of the Judge.

“One of our members Thom Mpinganjira will be in court on Tuesday for sentencing let’s put him in our prayers,” said Mulli

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle found Dr. Mpinganjira guilty of attempting to tribe five judges who were presiding over presidential elections case.

Mpinganjira, who is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison, asked the court for a suspended sentence citing old age as a reason and his health condition.