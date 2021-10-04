ACB Asked to Probe Police Recruitment Process

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been asked to block and investigate ‘dubious’ recruitment exercise currently under-way at the Malawi Police Service (MPs).

The call has come following the release of names of successful candidates expected to under-go oral interviews for the post of police constables.

According to sources with the police Headquarters, Human Resource officials were forced to add names of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths on the list.

“We received names of people from MCP officials to be added on the list, to make the matter worse those people did not even attend physical and written interviews,” said the source adding that most of them are Junior Certificate holders.

The source further said most of the names are from Lilongwe, Kasungu, Dowa and Mchinji districts, districts known as Malawi Congress Party’s political bedrooms.

A list of names in our possession from districts in central region where written interviews were conducted is indicating names of people not corresponding to names of the ones who attended the written interviews.

During his tenure as leader of opposition, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, who is now President of Malawi, accused Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of recruiting party zealots in the police.