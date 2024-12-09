spot_img
Monday, December 9, 2024
Former Malawi President Mutharika congratulates HE John Dramani Mahama for resounding victory in Ghana

By Arthur Peter Mutharika

On behalf of myself, Her Excellency Madame Gertrude Mutharika, and the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP, I want to offer heartfelt congratulations to you, Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama for your resounding victory in the Ghana presidential election. The people of Ghana have, once again, put their faith in you, entrusting you with the task of rebuilding your country.

Our countries share a similar journey and we can only hope for a successful new chapter for you and the people of Ghana.

