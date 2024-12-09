Faith leaders empowered on tax, illicit financial flows

By Steria Manda

Faith leaders in Malawi have been urged to actively engage in issues of tax, debt, and illicit financial flows due to their critical impact on national development, service delivery, and social protection.

This was emphasized during a recent training workshop for faith mother bodies in the country, organized by Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid (NCA/DCA) in conjunction with Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) and Tax Justice Network Africa.

The training, which brought together leaders from various faith organizations, aimed to empower them with knowledge and tools to address these financial challenges and advocate for solutions that align with their moral and ethical values.

Speaking at the event, NCA/DCA fighting inequalities Coordinator Mwai Sandram highlighted the importance of equipping faith leaders with the necessary understanding of these issues.

“Debt, taxes, and illicit financial flows are not just economic issues; they have a profound impact on the ability of governments to provide essential services like healthcare, education, and social protection. As faith leaders, you have a moral obligation to champion financial justice for the betterment of all Malawians,” Sandram stated.

Reverend Alemekezeke Chikondi Phiri, General Secretary of the Malawi Council of Churches, described the training as both timely and essential.

He noted that churches are well-positioned to influence societal change and called for faith communities to use their platforms to advocate for transparency and fairness in financial matters.

“This training has reminded us that issues of tax and debt are not just matters for economists or policymakers; they are deeply connected to our mission as faith leaders. The Bible itself speaks about taxation and stewardship, urging us to be responsible citizens.

For example, in Matthew 22:21, Jesus said, ‘Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.’ This scripture underscores the importance of paying taxes as a duty to our nation,” said Phiri.

“We must speak out against the systems that allow for illicit financial flows to thrive. As faith leaders, we have a role to play in holding our leaders accountable and in educating our congregations about the importance of paying taxes and resisting corruption,” he added.

The participants discussed the potential for faith institutions to influence national discourse on financial ethics.

They acknowledged that churches, mosques, and other religious institutions often command significant trust and respect, making them ideal platforms for promoting social justice.

“This workshop has challenged us to think beyond spiritual matters and engage more deeply in issues that affect our communities’ livelihoods,” said Fr. Valeriano Mtseka who was one of the participants.

“We must become advocates for policies that address debt sustainability and ensure that resources are channeled towards the common good.” he added.

The training also explore how faith leaders can collaborate with civil society organizations to advocate for reforms that curb illicit financial flows and ensure that public funds are used transparently and efficiently.

The NCA/DCA initiative is part of a broader effort to engage faith leaders in addressing social and economic issues that hinder Malawi’s development and progress.