Lumbe, Kambale win NBS Bank Winner-of-Winners Golf Tourney 

Ngwenya (centre) with the winners Lumbe (right) and Kambale (left)

Peter Lumbe and Diana Kambale had a grand day on Saturday as they were crowned the overall champions in the 2024 NBS Bank Winner-of-Winners Golf Tournament in the men and women categories respectively.

The tournament, held at Limbe Country Club in Blantyre, attracted 111 golfers and showcased a blend of skill, endurance, and camaraderie.

Playing off a handicap of +3, Lumbe clinched the men’s title with a net 69 points, while Kambale posted an impressive net 68 points to lead the women’s division.

Both golfers were celebrated for their outstanding performances during the event, which also served as the finale for the NBS Bank plc Monthly Mug series and the inaugural Limbe Country Club Champions League Matchplay.

In the men’s category for the December NBS Bank Monthly Mug, Safwaan Jakhura emerged victorious with a net 64 points.

He was closely followed by NBS Bank plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwanele Ngwenya, who was declared runner-up after counting out Ganizani Lusho.

In the women’s Monthly Mug, Mercy Kamanga reigned supreme with a net 66 points, while Diana Kambale took the runner-up position with her net 68 points.

Bose Kamphulusa rounded out the top three with a net 69 points.

The 38-golfer Limbe Country Club Champions League saw Muhammad Ali Mussa lifting the trophy after beating his runner-up Folindo Rodrick by five points.

In his speech, Ngwenya was glad with the play while committing the Bank’s dedication to supporting the golfing community.

“The Bank is proud to sponsor Country Club Limbe as part of our appreciation for the public’s support. I would like also to thank all our customers and all that are going to be our customers for being with the Bank and believing in us. And I would like to thank all Golfers for being with the bank throughout the journey,” said Ngwenya.

NBS Bank plc Chief Operating Officer Shadrick Chikusilo also expressed satisfaction with the success of the tournament.

“NBS plc is a ‘Caring Bank’, and that’s not mere rhetoric. We demonstrate this through actions. As you know, we also sponsor football and netball. We believe in giving back to our customers by giving them a good environment and, a good round of golf,” said Chikusilo.

On his part, Lumbe said he was excited that he achieved a personal milestone, completing the 18-hole competition without a single bogey.

“I enjoyed my swing today. For the first time, I didn’t register any bogey on my card but pars and six birdies. This is a historic feat for me, and I thank NBS Bank plc for the wonderful experience,” said Lumbe.

The tournament also recognized other exceptional performances. In the Senior category, Chripin Ng’oma posted a net 81 to claim the top spot and in the Beginners category Mwayi Pahuwa led with a net 116.

The NBS Bank plc Winner of Winners Golf Tournament was more than just a competition, it was a showcase of talent, perseverance, and sportsmanship that accumulated over the year, according to Chikusilo.