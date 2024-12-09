Chakwera is fueling economic growth through infrastructure investment- says Chimwendo

Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP, Richard Chimwendo Banda says in the annals of leadership there are those who merely dream on their beds and then there are those who envision and build for a brighter future such as President Dr Lazarus Chakwera who has stepped up to the plate with his visionary approach to the economy by injecting more resources in the infrastructure development which is not only the foundation of Malawi but also a catalyst for unparalleled socioeconomic development.

Chimwendo was speaking on Sunday at Kauma school ground in Lilongwe where he was sensitizing people to register for them to have a right to vote in the next year’s presidential election.

Chimwendo said infrastructure is the backbone of any nation’s advancement.

“Good roads, energy, water systems and transportation networks, form the arteries through which development flows . Under president Chakwera, the imperative he has managed to turn Lilongwe City as a construction site because he realizes that poor road networks hobble and hinder economic growth.

“Infrastructure is not just about solving immediate challenges but also envisioning the future where citizens would access opportunities seamlessly. Therefore, Chakwera’s investment in roads and transportation is not merely about constructing concrete and asphalt but it is also about forging pathways to progress. Take example of six way lane in Lilongwe, roads interchange, M1 road from Lilongwe to Karonga among others is clear sign that he is a transformative leader,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT

Chimwendo said that Chakwera has placed his strong vision on economic empowerment with an aim of creating a thriving economy that is sustainable.

“Chakwera believes in harnessing the country’s vast natural resources, promoting industrialization and promoting private sector growth by among other things supporting local businesses, attracting foreign investors and implementing policies that are aimed at creating jobs for the youths.

Chimwendo added that apart from infrastructure developments, the president has embarked on job creation through “digital economy” with skills training for close to one million youths in a bid to put a dent in the unemployment rate.

“Chakwera’s government is investing in a digital economy hub and provide venture capital funding for our youths who are in tech industry. And this will include creating innovation hubs, providing soft loans to them and business development resources,”said Chimwendo.

AFROBAROMETER WILL LOSS THE ELECTIONS BUT MCP WILL EMERGE VICTORIOUS

On this one, Chimwendo reiterated that president Chakwera will win the election and put to shame all those who believe that MCP will lose.

“Let them celebrate the afrobarometer report now, and cry on the election day. We know what we are doing. MCP is a complicated ‘nervous system’ that it will be very difficult to break it’s ‘backbone.’ And I can assure all MCP faithfuls that Chakwera will be their next president after 2025,” said Chimwendo who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.