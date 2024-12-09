Standard Bank in Blue Weekend shopper rewards frenzy

There was excitement and cheer at the weekend in Lilongwe when Standard Bank Plc launched its festive season shoppers’ promotion, dubbed the Blue Weekend Activations.

During the first activation at Lilongwe City Mall, shoppers won various branded goodies from the bank while shopping vouchers await to be won.

Speaking on Saturday at the Lilongwe City Mall, Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda N’gombe said the promotion aims to reward both card users and merchants with exciting prizes while also promoting digital payments. To be eligible, shoppers need to spend a minimum amount of MK30,000 and then they will automatically enter the draw.

“We believe that this promotion will not only encourage the use of digital payments but also provide a welcome boost to our customers and merchants during the festive season,” she said.

The Head of Marketing said Standard Bank has also set up digital clinics in strategic participating shops of the promotion to help further boost the experience of shoppers.

“The clinics will help resolve any issues related for our 247 digital platform, and also provide on-boarding and password reset services,” said N’gombe.

The promotion will run from 7th December to 21st December 2024,The promotion, targets debit and credit card holders in Blantyre and Lilongwe with various buy-back vouchers and branded gifts to be won