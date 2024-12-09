UAE President excites Chakwera on commitment to help Malawi with solutions to fuel insecurity

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed excitement with the interest shown by United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya to help Malawi with solutions to its fuel insecurity.

Chakwera was speaking after meeting the UAE leader.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said he has relentlessly continued to engage the Government of the UAE on issues of bilateral importance, chief among them is the security of fuel supply following the transition to a Government-to-Government (G2G) arrangement.

According to Chakwera, he conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya the dysfunctions that have led to Malawi’s erratic fuel supply under the open tender procurement system.

He added that the UAE has expressed deep understanding and solidarity about the negative ripple effects this has had across the entire economy for decades.