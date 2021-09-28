BY BASHIR B SNR

After graduating from the chancellor college, the president looked for a job, he has worked for several institutions until he settled in Malawi Assemblies of God where he had been the president for a while.

He never retired, even though one would think the had raised enough capital to start his own business. He didn’t.

He applied for another job as member of parliament for Kasiya. Been there for years. Last year, he just got another job as the president.

Ironically, he gave a job to his daughter, he left another job for his son at Malawi Assemblies, he gave two jobs to his daughter, he called retired people for jobs (people who should have been left to venture into entrepreneurship).

No one, including him, neither his family, or friends or in-laws wanted to lead by example on entrepreneurship. They all die for jobs.

It’s simply not easier being an entrepreneur. It’s not for every Jim and Jack. And unfairly for a fresh graduate without a capital to be forced to be an entrepreneur.

Some may have good ideas, but in Malawi banks don’t support ideas. Neef doesn’t support ideas. You need to have a backing of an MCP minister to get a loan from neef.

Fresh graduates should be given jobs. Those with the zeal for business would use their jobs to raise capital. If govt is failing to create jobs, how does it expect a fresh graduate to create jobs? Which jobs are we talking about Mr President?