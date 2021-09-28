How MACRA board overstepped their mandate by interfering with procurement processes

DR KHAILA: Macra Board Chair who is also CHEFO President

Such headlines come as no surprise as it no secret at the moment that the Board is also managing MACRA on a daily through bypassing the executive management.

A human audit consultancy was advertised and firms showed interest by applying for it.

After evaluation of the bids, Mlambe Consulting came out tops surpassing any other firm by a wide margin.

However, the board recommended Management International which was number 2 and rated lowly in all aspects including pricing which is 4 times higher than the winning bid.

A recommendation was sent to PPDA to award the contract to Management International and it was outright rejected! PPDA proceeded to school the MACRA board on its responsibilities and their limits (as seen in letter attached).

MACRA board is chaired by the Chewa Foundation’s (CHEFO) Dr Khaila who in the recent past was embroiled in misuse of funds by authorising a trip of board members to Dubai to attend a governance training which could be done locally.

It is also on record that the Chair unilaterally asked MACRA to forego all the determinations by the Industrial Court on the recently sacked officials.

Our investigations show that even the appointing authority is afraid to touch the Chair because of his strong backing from the Chewa tribe.

Malawians, this is the administration that duped you into believing and trusting them. After feeding you lies, now they are out of their mask and displaying their real selves. Corruption has been institutionalised.