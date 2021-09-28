Standard Bank sponsors IMM Conference with K7million

IMM President Isabel Kachinjika (Left) receiving the sponsorship from Marketing Manager Maria Bauleni Mazaza

LILONGWE, 28TH SEPTEMBER 2021 -Standard Bank Plc is proud to announce its partnership with Malawi’s marketers as Principal sponsor of this year’s Institute of Marketing in Malawi Marketers (IMM) Lakeshore Conference and Annual Marketing Excellence Awards later in October.

As part of the partnership with IMM, Standard Bank has invested K7 million towards the event under the theme; “Get Set to Re-set: Pivoting Businesses for Success,” from October 28 to 30, 2021 at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima.

Speaking when the bank presented its sponsorship package, Head of Brand and Marketing, Thokozani Mijiga Unyolo said: “We are proud to be associated with efforts by the IMM to develop professional excellence in the marketing sciences, and with the progress the body is making to build brands. . As a brand whose purpose is to drive the growth of our home, Mother Malawi, we believe that professionalism in marketing will positively translate to economic growth.”

Welcoming the package, IMM Public Relations Director and 2021 Conference Organising Committee Chairperson, George Damson said Standard Bank’s partnership offers a timely boost to the organisation’s budget for the annual event.

“We are greatly indebted to Standard Bank for the timely boost as we prepare for our annual conference. Organising an event of this magnitude is financially taxing and this sponsorship is the shot in the arm we needed. It will go a long way in enabling us to host what we expect to be a very exciting conference. Standard Bank Malawi have set the tone for this year’s conference and we hope other potential partners will be inspired by their gesture to come on board and support us” he said

This year’s conference is expected to draw speakers from beyond Malawi’s borders who will complement an equally powerful line up of local speakers. The speeches will cover a wide range of topics meant to equip Malawian marketers with the knowledge they need to steer their organisations to success during times when business has been affected by Covid-19.

The annual event also encompasses Marketing Excellence Awards, a ceremony that recognizes marketers that have excelled in executing notable and impactful professional interventions on the market.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Institute of Marketing in Malawi

George Damson – Public Relations Director

Cell: +265997416972

Email georgedamson@gmail.com

Standard Bank Plc

Thokozani Mijiga Unyolo – Head, Brand & Marketing

Cell: +265888748307;

Email: Thoko.Unyolo@standardbank.co.mw