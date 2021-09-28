Home Latest Police Interdict 11 Officers For Demanding Allowances From Lazarus Chakwera

Police Interdict 11 Officers For Demanding Allowances From Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi Voice
Malawi Police Service has interdicted 11 officers from duty, effective September 27.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the development but could not divulge further information, saying it is an internal issue.

The Publication, however understands that the issue is to do with an alleged act of indiscipline during a presidential operation.

According to sources with Police headquarters, the police officers were demanding allowances for standing on the roads as president Lazarus Chakwera was touring Blantyre.

