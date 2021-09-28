Lions Challenged To Service With Passion

By Ireen Kayira

Chirwa,We need alot of people to come forward

Lilongwe, September 28, Mana: Capital City Lions Club has challenged Lions to serve with passion despite the difficult times of COVID-19 that make their service to the community a challenge.

Speaking during the change over ceremony in Lilongwe on Sunday the New President, Lion, Nsimbeni Chirwa said Lions just like anyone else and living in challenging times with COVID-19 taking a toll on the way of life, and resultantly, the work of Lions.

“Nonetheless, we soldier on, because, what is it to be a member of LIONS ( Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations Safety).We are at liberty to decide our way of life, to do so intelligently, and to prioritise in those endeavours, the safety of our nation.

“So, in the midst of the trying circumstances we are in today, we are still called to service and action,” Chirwa said.

She said as the Lions there was need to push; as such they must work on bringing more people to the cause including their family members.

“This year, we have committed to make fundraising for the Lions Sight First Hospital at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) which is in a dilapidated state our priority. All funds, we are raising this Lion Year, will go towards that passion for improved sight services in our family, our nation.

“The passion in the fight for our mission will require some sacrifices, in our time, in our commitments, we won’t be able to do it without our families because in this passion, their passion matters too,” Chirwa said.

The President called upon for more stakeholders to partner with them in their service as well as in their quest to raise funds for the sight hospital.

Ombudsman, Grace Malera said that the work of Lions needs more hands.

“There is always strength in numbers the more individuals or organisations that you can rally to your cause, the better as such everyone need to play a part, Lions are not alone in this fight, the nation, understand the monumental task that is before us, and why you are calling on us to align with the pack,” she said.

Malera commended the Lions for their efforts to raise funds for the Lions first sight hospital at KCH to reconstruct it.

“I am informed, that the design for the new Lions Sight First Hospital, at KCH, will this time around take on diseases associate with vision as well such as diabetes because these chronic diseases continues to claim many lives,” she added.