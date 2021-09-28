Standard Bank pumps K5 million into Flames fundraising drive

The cheque handover ceremony

Standard Bank has granted K5 million towards the Kuipatsa Moto Flames golf tournament slated for this coming weekend in Lilongwe.

Kuipatsa Moto Flames is a fundraising initiative by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to source resources that will help the Men’s National Football Team in preparing and participating at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations Finals to be held early next year in Cameroon.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, the bank’s Head, Platform Business, Effie Malange, said their gesture is timely as it resonates with the spirit of possibilities displayed by Flames’ achievements in recent months.

“Our contribution towards Kuipatsa Moto Flames fundraising initiative is our way of appreciating the achievements of Flames, a sporting brand that is bringing national pride to all Malawians both home and abroad. Standard Bank is equally proud to be part of the ‘Kuipatsa Moto Flames’ fundraising because as a brand we believe in making things possible.”

In his remarks, committee member of the Flames Afcon Resource Mobilization Committee, Thoko Chimbali, expressed gratitude to the bank for the contribution.

“We receive this contribution with gratitude. Standard Bank has been associated with football for a long time as such we were very confident that you would respond favourably. Our promise to you is that Flames will go to Cameroon not just to participate but to compete and bring back good results,” said Chimbali highlighting that so far the Flames have K926 million of the needed k1.5 billion.

Years back, the bank used to sponsor a national trophy, Standard Bank Cup which pundits say had a positive impact on the improvement of the game in the country.

Standard Bank is sponsoring the golf event under the banner of Unayo, a services platform that connects businesses, customers and communities and provides a single hub for economic activity. It facilitates ease of transacting when paying for goods and services, money transfers and disbursements.