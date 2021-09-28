spot_img
Tony Blair Silently Sneaks Into Malawi

By Malawi Voice
Tony Blair Sneaks Into Malawi

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Tony Blair sneaked into the country today morning for a scheduled private visit with President Lazarus Chakwera, State House has confirmed.

According to sources at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, he arrived around 5am.

He was later picked into a vehicle which was under police escort to unknown designation, the source said.

Central Region Immigration spokesperson Martin Gongolo confirmed his arrival in a brief response: “He touched down this morning.”

Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

