Chinese Man Lin Yun Gets 14 Years Imprisonment in Malawi

A Court in Malawi has today sentenced 46-year-old Chinese national Lin Yun Hua to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for being found in possession of cut pieces of Rhino horns without a certificate of ownership and other two offences including money laundering.

Delivering the judgement at Lilongwe Magistrate Court, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana said the offences committed are serious in nature.

Private prosecutor, Andy Kaonga, expressed satisfaction on the sentencing saying it clearly shows how committed Government is in the protection of wildlife.

” We will follow the direction of the court that once he served his sentence with guidance from the Homeland Security he will be deported to his country,” Kaonga said.

Lin to serve 14 years in prison

Representing the Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Senior State Advocate Liness Chikankheni said the sentencing is a wakeup call to all would be offenders.

She said Lin will serve 14 years in prison though he was sentenced to 14 years for the first count, another 14 years second offence and 6 years for the third offence but the sentences will run concurrently.

Lin was arrested in 2019 in Lilongwe after his driver was caught with a Pangolin in his vehicle and he revealed the owner being Lin. Some of the relatives of Lin are also serving custodial sentences in relation to wildlife crimes.

Although he bolted, Police officers found Rhino horns at his house which were examined to be of five black rhinos.

Malawi is said to be having 54 rhinos in its reserves which face a great threat of being poached.-Mayeso Chikhadzula, MBC Online Services.