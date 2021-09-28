spot_img
President Lazarus Chakwera’s Nullification Case Back in Court Wednesday

By Malawi Voice
Chakwera risk losing presidency

High court sitting as a constitutional court in Blantyre will tomorrow, Wednesday hear preliminary objections in a case where Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wants nullification of the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

The court said during a previous sitting that tomorrow’s sitting would be possible if logistical challenges triggered by the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) are rectified.

High Court Registrar, Gladys Gondwe, told Zodiak Online that all is well and the hearing will proceed tomorrow as scheduled.

The former governing DPP is challenging the elections on grounds that some of electoral commissioners who administered the polls were not duly appointed.

