spot_img
17.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Gramps Morgan In Malawi For Sand Music Feast

By Malawi Voice

By Chisomo Phiri, Contributor

The Jamaican Reggae powerhouse Gramps Morgan has arrived in the country for Sand Music Festival slated  for Friday 1st October, 2021 at Sun bird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking after arriving at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon, the brain behind “The woman like you” hit thanked Malawians for warmly welcoming him.

He said: “Ready for you Malawi. I am so thankful that you have welcomed me in this way. I cannot wait to play the songs from my new solo Album,”

The Jamaican Reggae artist was welcomed by an entourage of Rastafarian choir and other Sand Music Festival representatives such as Wendy Harawa.

Other Headliners to land in the country for the festival are South African Makhadzi and gospel icon Sipho Big Fish Makhabane and Peter of the disbanded P-Square.

Previous articleCentral Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Working With Media
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv