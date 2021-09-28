Gramps Morgan In Malawi For Sand Music Feast

By Chisomo Phiri, Contributor

The Jamaican Reggae powerhouse Gramps Morgan has arrived in the country for Sand Music Festival slated for Friday 1st October, 2021 at Sun bird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking after arriving at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon, the brain behind “The woman like you” hit thanked Malawians for warmly welcoming him.

He said: “Ready for you Malawi. I am so thankful that you have welcomed me in this way. I cannot wait to play the songs from my new solo Album,”

The Jamaican Reggae artist was welcomed by an entourage of Rastafarian choir and other Sand Music Festival representatives such as Wendy Harawa.

Other Headliners to land in the country for the festival are South African Makhadzi and gospel icon Sipho Big Fish Makhabane and Peter of the disbanded P-Square.