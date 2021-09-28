Central Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Working With Media

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, September 28, Mana: Reserve of Bank of Malawi (RBM) has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the media in the country as partners.

RBM Director of Public Relations, Ralph Tseka, made the remarks on Monday during Media engagement with RBM Public Relation Section at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said RBM wants the media to be provided with accurate information on the operations of the Central Bank and appealed to them to verify issues regarding the institution before publishing them.

Tseka said RBM wants to be proactive as a source of news to various media houses, saying they want to be providing information to the media instead of waiting for them.

He said RBM has a Monetary Policy Committee which disseminates information on exchange rates, inflation and increase in foreign reserves. He said the media needs to utilise such opportunities.

“We have developed a three-year strategic plan for the bank which runs from 2022 to 2025, and we have included the component of capacity building for media practitioners in the country,” the director said.

He said the capacity building aims at providing an opportunity for the media to understand the operations of the bank and how to report them correctly.

“We need to work as partners, not as adversaries. Our office is open to you; feel free to contact us on any issue concerning the bank,” Tseka added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Association of Business Journalists (ABJ), Gregory Gondwe, hailed RBM for showing interest to partner with the media in news dissemination in the country.

He observed that the partnership between RBM and the media would foster consolidated reporting on issues regarding the bank and monetary issues.