GETTING CLOSER TO CUSTOMERS: Amaryllis Hotel Opens Office in Lilongwe

MAGNIFICENT: Various compartments within the newly opened Amaryllis Hotel office in Lilongwe

Malawi’s stunning 5-star property, The Amaryllis Hotel has officially opened a new office in Lilongwe.

The new office is located along Queens Road in Area 47 Sector 2-Office number No.20A.

Speaking at the official opening of the office, the Hotel’s General Manager Ramy Waheed said the decision to venture to Lilongwe was to allow the clientele of the Central Region to have more access to information about Amaryllis Hotel as well provide the opportunity for clients to be able to have one on one interactions with their team.

“The Capital City Lilongwe is home to many of our frequent quests and prospective clients hence the decision to come closer to them as well.

“This new branch will also help to market our property as well. We are targeting both the Malawian and expatriat community in Lilongwe,” he said.

WAHEED: The Capital City Lilongwe is home to many of our frequent quests and prospective clients

The General Manager said the new Lilongwe branch resembles the same 5-star atmosphere and elegance of Amaryllis Hotel.

“We want to encourage patrons to travel to Blantyre as well so as to promote domestic and international tourism,” he said.

The all-new Amaryllis Hotel Blantyre is an artful blend of modern luxury and legendary Malawian hospitality.

This stunning 5-star property boasts 91 spacious rooms and suites, three state-of-the-art contemporary restaurants, 24-hour Guest Services, multiple innovative banquet and conference venues, all nestled in the centre of Malawi’s financial capital.

“Guests can lounge by our rooftop pool, enjoy convenient access to nearby shopping and wildlife attractions or simply indulge in our in-house amenities, all while being catered to by our caring and courteous staff, ” said Waheed.

MALAWI’S NUMBER ONE: Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre