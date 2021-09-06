Mulhako Feast to Cost Over MK 150 Million

This year’s annual celebrations for tribal grouping, Mulhako wa Alhomwe will cost MK 150 Million.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli disclosed the development on Sunday in Thyolo district.

Mulli also disclosed that the organizing committee has invited international traditional doctors who will bring with them, some charms which is useful during bed time.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe celebrations has been slated for 8-10 October at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 and was officially launched by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika.