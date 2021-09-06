Business Tycoon Nserebo Hands Himself to Police Over Mcheka-Chilenje’s K15million Saga

Businessman Elvis Nserebo has handed himself to Police over reports that he took part in a scheme that saw former deputy speaker of parliament Esther Mcheka-Chilenje being duped K15million.

While details of the arrest remain sketchy, but Malawi Voice understands that Nserebo is suspected to have connived with conman trading as Prophet Andew Kambeja in Blantyre, where Maranatha Academy leased for 10 years and duly paid K240 million to dupe former deputy Speaker of Parliament and erstwhile cabinet minister, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje a whooping K15 million under the pretext that she will occupy the premises.

Nserebo owns the premises that were previously housing the privately owned education facility.

However, Mcheka-Chilenje, who runs a private school, has had a rude awakening and a shock of her life after realising that a ‘Man of God’ she trusted and fondly called ‘son’ had actually tricked her and robbed her a cool K15 million, which borrowed from the loan sharks (a katapira) at a higher interest rate.

The Prophet and Elvis Nserebo are said to have told the unsuspecting Mcheka-Chilenje that if she pays K15 million she would take the school premises where Maranatha Academy operates.

Ironically, the school premises Kambeja promised Mcheka-Chilenje to take is under dispute as Maranatha Academy has obtained an injunction against Nserebo from selling the premises as they are said to have paid a total sum of K240 million in rentals and leased the premises for 10 years in 2018.

In an audio, which has gone viral and trending on social media has Mcheka-Chilenje pleading with Prophet Kambeja to give her back her K15 million back and repeatedly saying that she trusted him as a man of God only for him to connive with Nserebo to force her borrow the money with high interest rate in order for her to acquire the property for her school.

“I trusted you, son, as a man of God but you have duped me. I want my money. I used my property as a collateral for me to obtain the loan.

“Please, give me my money back. God will punish you. As a man of God you shouldn’t be doing this. Give me back my money or else, I will go to my lawyers,” Mcheka-Chilenje pleads in the audio to which the prophet is heard saying yes mum to everything.

In the audio, Mcheka-Chilenje emphasized that God will punish the Man of God because he uses his position to dupe innocent people adding that she needed her money paid or she will involve her lawyers.