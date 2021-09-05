22.9 C
Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Accuses Chakwera Of Persecution

By Malawi Voice

Mulhako wa Lhomwe has accused President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration of persecuting Lhomwe’s in the country.

Chairperson for Mulhako wa Alhomwe, Leston Mulli made the accusation on Sunday in Thyolo district.

Mulli condemned what he calls the tendency of arresting the Lomwe people by the Tonse administration.

He added people must stop associating the cultural grouping with political parties; claiming all its trustees are not party members.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe Culture.

The grouping was officially launched by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika at its headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje.

