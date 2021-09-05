Malawi Dispels Reports On E-Visa Requirement to South Africa

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Statement From South African Government

Lilongwe, September 5, Mana: Malawi government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has dispelled the reports circulating on the social media on need for electronic visa application for Malawians entering South Africa.

Confirming on the Press release, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rejoice Shumba said the Ministry has denied this report as it was misleading citizens.

“The MOFA has noted with concern an article, which is going round on the social media, purporting that Malawians will have to obtain an E-Visa to enter and stay in the Republic of South Africa.

“.. the visa entry requirements into South Africa remain the same, that is Malawians do not need visa to enter the Republic of South Africa for a stay of up to (30) days.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that an enquiry regarding the same was made and the South Africa High Commission attested that there are no changes on entry requirements into South Africa,” the release reads in part.

The Statement concludes by appealing to the public to not immediately believe on social media reports that have not been verified.

“The MoFA advises the public to verify any information on social media with competent authorities and to deists from spreading unverified news,” it added.