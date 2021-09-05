MUBAS, UNIMA Needy Students Risk Eviction

Some needy students at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), formerly Polytechnic and University of Malawi (UNIMA), formerly Chancellor College (Chanco) are on high risk of being expelled on failure to meet school’s tuition fees among other grounds.

This is according to Presidents of the institutions’ student unions who have co-currently called on authorities and stakeholders to come to the rescue of the students for the better future of the country.

Charles Dokera, who is the President for Student Representative Council at UNIMA, has revealed that over 400 students are in dire need of financial support at their institution while at MUBAS, the Student’s Union, Franklin Kadewere says over 1000 students are in need of the bail out.

The two were speaking this last Saturday at UNIMA, the Great Hall when EDUFUND in conjunction with Blantyre Cyclists Crew held a cycling tour that started in Blantyre and ended in Zomba.

The aim of the tour was to raise money amounting to K35 Million for the 75 needy students at MUBAS who really need the support.

Speaking to journalists, Charles Dokera said the initiative that has been taken by EDUFUND should act as a starting point hence other quarters should as well borrow a leaf from it by also taking part in helping the needy students.

“We really do believe that for the progress of the country’s development, we need to have educated people but with the current situation, it’s hard to have as many as possible in our country,”

“We therefore want well-wishers to come to our rescue. You know we are talking about Malawi Vision 2063, the vision that cannot be attained if we have uneducated people,” said Dokera.

He therefore said UNIMA students are as well planning to have different fundraising activities that will see them getting funds for the needy students.

In his remarks, the Executive Director for EDUFUND, Isaac Ngwata said the organization feels the pain tertiary school’s students feel moment their parents or guardians are failing to raise the money for either school fees, accommodation or stationery other wants hence they organized the event.

Ngwata said education is the key to development of the country hence there is a need to having educated people.

“Education is the tool that we can use to develop the nation but we were saddened with the reports that our students are failing to get education due to high poverty levels,” said Ngwata.

He has therefore joined calls for support towards the education sector by among other things contacting the EDUFUND for direction.

Commenting on the cycling tour, Franklin Kadewere said MUBAS students are grateful for the support they have received from EDUFUND and Blantyre Cycling Crew.

“Less privileged students lack money to support their education hence we are really for the support we have received from these two stakeholders and others that have come to our rescue,” said Kadewere.

Also in attendance was MUBAS’ Assistant Registrar, Administration, Martin Matululu who in an interview admitted gaps that are there in a bid to ensure equality in the provision of education services.

Matululu said for example, MUBAS have inadequate boarding facilities, the develop that forces a lot of students to be boarding outside the campus that is costly as well.

“Some of these students cannot be accommodated in our boarding facilities hence subjecting to high costs boarding facilities outside the campus,” he stressed.

The Assistant Registrar has meanwhile said an intervention by EDUFUND and Blantyre Cycling Crew will act as a wakeup call to them to come up with other means of helping the needy students.

The event saw a number of companies and organizations coming with both physical and moral support.