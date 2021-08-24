Malawi Prophet Arrested For Defilement

In Chikwawa, the Magistrates court has convicted -Mphatso Ndaona – a self-acclaimed prophet, on charges of defilement.

The court heard that the prophet was defiling 16 year old girls, in the name of healing them spiritually -at his home in Mpama village in the area of senior chief Makhwira. Speaking before passing a verdict, First Grade Magistrate Gladson Chirundu said that the case committed by Ndaona is serious in nature and deserves more than 14 years imprisonment.

He said as a first grade magistrate, his jurisdiction is to sentence the culprit to a maximum of 14 years but looking at the offence, the convict is liable to even more than 20 years.

With this Chirundu -has referred the matter to the Blantyre Magistrate Court for sentencing. (MIJ FM)