Malawi Court Names 5 Judges For Fresh Presidential Polls

The Constitutional Court has constituted a five member judge panel to preside over a case in which the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wants the 2020 court sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election nullified.

Confirming the development, Registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court, Gladys Gondwe, indicated that the panel comprises Judge President Justice Sylvester Kalembera but also justices Rowland Mbvundula, Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, Annabel Mtalimanja and Thom Ligowe.

Gondwe says the judges are scheduled to meet Monday next (August 30th) after which a road map on further conduct of the matter will be made.

The DPP contends that by nullifying the appointment of four MEC commissioners out of the legally required minimum of six, the implication is that the commission at the material had no legal mandate to manage any election.