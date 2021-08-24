Zambians Roast Chakwera On Accent: ‘He Sounds Like a Cowboy from Kentucky’

Zambians have had a social media fieldday over President Lazarus Chakwera’s American accent, with some likening him to a “cowboy from Kentucky”.

In his capacity at SADC Chairperson, Malawi leader delivered a speech at Zambia’s news President inauguration in the Capita Lusaka.

Commenting on one of Zambia’s reading Facebook page Mwwbantu post, most Zambian even wished “Chakwera’s beautiful accent had translated into Malawians’ beautiful living standards”.

“Malawians were fooled by his accent,” commented one. “It’s the accent that went to a private school” said another.