TSEKETSEKE MOMENTS: Illovo Launches MK8 Million ‘Everyday Chef’ Promo

The Competition will excites our customers – Katandula

As one way of rewarding its customers, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc on Tuesday launched a consumer online focused promotion double as ‘Tseketseke Moments’ in which winners will share MK 8 Million.

The first winner will walk home with MK 5 Million, MK 2 Million for the second winner and finally MK 1 Million for third place.

Speaking during the launch at Limbe in Blantyre, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula said the promotion aims at giving opportunity to Chefs of showcasing their baking skills using Illovo Sugar.

“We are calling this Promotion Tseketseke Moments as the promotions aims at giving everyday chef or baker a chance to share with us some of the great food that they are able to produce while using our sugar as one of the ingredients,” said Katandula

Watch the official launch

According to Illovo Managing Director Katandula, ‘Tseketseke Moments’ Promotio0n will run for eight weeks and it will be conducted online through product promotion facebook-page.

“Through this online competition consumers will be requested to post recipes as well as tips on cooking and baking with Illovo Sugar.

The most liked 8 recipes will enter into final ‘cook-off’ competition,” said Katandula adding that the competition will run up to 31st October 2021.

Stakeholders during the launch

He further added; “To complement the online efforts, we will simultaneously be running shopping mall promotions during the week-ends where a Chef or a baker will be demonstrating the use of illovo sugar in baking and cooking activities.

“In additional we will also run sales promotions in store, where shoppers who will buy 3 or more kilograms of Illovo sugar will be going away with exciting assorted prizes.”

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.