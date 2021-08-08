Rwandan Security Offers Divide Southern Africa..

By Charles Mkula

Rwandan police IG and his Malawian counterpart during the meeting in Lilongwe

The past month has seen the Rwandan government take particular interest in the security matters of southern Africa where it has deployed 1,000 soldiers and police to conduct combat and security operations in Mozambique while it has also entered a security arrangement with Malawi.

Rwandan security cooperation with the two countries has drawn mixed reactions as the arrangements are seen to be shrouded in secrecy.

In Mozambique, where Rwandan troops have launched operations in the country’s terror-stricken, gas and oil rich Cabo Delgado province, the government is accused of involving Rwandan forces without notifying the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which was yet to be deployed to help combat the insurgency.

The Cabo Delgado insurgency has led to over 3 000 deaths and has displaced more than 800 000 people within the country.

Leader of the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), the country main opposition party, Mr. Ossufo Momade, already denounced his country’s military relationship with Rwanda it is illegal and did not receive parliamentary blessings.

Security experts fear that the engagement of Rwandan troops and police in Mozambique has the potential to divide the citizens.

“A thousand Rwandan troops are too many to ignore in Cabo Delgado. Potential incidents against civilians can lead to divisions and possibly political violence in Mozambique,” says Borges Nhamirre, Institute of Security Studies (ISS) Consultant adding that lack of national consensus on the Rwandan deployment could undermine the intervention.

In Malawi, the Rwandan government has entered into a bilateral agreement with their Malawian counterpart where the Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) have signed a pact to conduct joint trainings, joint operations, tracking and exchange of criminals, combating terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, information sharing on fugitives and other security related matters.

However, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed surprised with the Rwandan offer to train Malawian police staff saying the government has never publicly declared any area that requires capacity building in the police service.

“Rwanda is no nearer a model where countries that are striving to embrace genuine democracy such as Malawi, can tap skills, especially for an important institution like the police office which is key in fostering democratic principles,” says Mr. Slyvester Namiwa CDEDI Executive Director.

But Rwanda Police Inspector General Dan Manyuza says the arrangements are in response to prevailing global and regional security threats.

“We value Malawi as an important partner in ending terrorism in Africa. What is happening in Mozambique is uncalled for and countries should work together to end the insurgency,” he says

His Malawi counterpart Dr. George Kainja agrees that the pact was timely since the two countries have similar crime threats.

“We have looked at how best we can combat terrorism and share intelligence information to deter extremism like in the case of Mozambique,” he said. “We have also deepened our cooperation in training through exchange programmes.”

In 2019, the Malawian government extradited Vincent Murekezi, a Rwandan genocide suspect who had been in custody in the southern African country since 2016 on a fraud related case.

CDEDI believes that the proposed offer to train the Malawi Police Service confirms fears that the recent Malawi Government directive to relocate all refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka was politically motivated.

“CDEDI, is further worried with the offer, which has come at a time the Republic of Rwanda is busy hunting down some of its nationals who have sought political asylum in various countries, including Malawi,” says a statement issued by the NGO.

However, Dr. Kainja assures that the police will continue to protect the lives and property of the Rwandan refugees and asylum seekers