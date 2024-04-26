Malawi Joins Global Trend, Phases Out Airtime Scratch Cards

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Correspondent

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has approved the phasing out of physical airtime and data scratch cards, following in the footsteps of several countries that have already made the switch.

A leaked letter addressed to all mobile network providers states that the decision follows stakeholder consultations and is part of a government initiative to promote digital transactions and limit cash usage.

This move aligns with global trends, as countries like Ghana, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and Zambia have also phased out scratch cards.

The benefits of this move include: reduced reliance on foreign exchange (forex) for importing scratch cards, increased adoption of digital payment methods, enhanced financial inclusion through mobile money services and improved efficiency and reduced operational costs for mobile network providers

The phasing out of scratch cards will also help Malawi save on forex used to import the scratch airtime cards.

MACRA is expected to hold a joint press briefing with mobile service providers on 30th April to formally communicate about the decision and provide guidance on the transition process.