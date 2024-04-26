NICE Applauds Youth for Leading the Charge Against Corruption

By Ted Likombola, Correspondent

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has praised the youth of Mulanje for their tireless efforts in the fight against corruption, hailing them as the driving force behind the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Maxwell Chitsakamire, a director for NICE in Mulanje, commended the youth for their enthusiasm and creativity in mobilizing communities to demand accountability and transparency from leaders.

“The youth have been instrumental in exposing corruption and pushing for reform,” Chitsakamire said.

“Their energy and determination are crucial in the fight against corruption, and we applaud their efforts.”

NICE has been empowering youth groups in the area, including Kang’oma Youth Club, with knowledge and skills to advocate for good governance and corruption-free communities.

The youth have been using social media and community engagement to raise awareness and demand action from authorities, making a significant impact in the fight against corruption.

Chisomo Phillipo, programs director of Kang’oma Youth Club, welcomed the recognition, saying, “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of young people in Malawi who are demanding a better future for themselves and their communities.”

Phillipo added, “We will continue to push for accountability and transparency, and we urge our leaders to take concrete actions to address corruption and promote good governance.”

Other youth club members also expressed their appreciation for the recognition, saying it motivates them to continue their efforts.

Village head Kang’oma from Senior Chief Mabuka commended the youth, saying, “We are proud of our young people for taking a stand against corruption. They are the future of our nation, and we must support them in their efforts to build a better Malawi.”

Kang’oma Youth Club, established in June 2023 with 31 members from Kang’oma village in Mulanje district, has been at the forefront of the anti-corruption movement in the area.