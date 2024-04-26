MALAWI DELEGATION ARRIVES SAFELY IN TZ, Chimwendo says Malawi shares same values of unity, coexistence with Dodoma

Chimwendo welcomes Chilima

Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima Thursday evening arrived in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, where he is expected to attend the commemorations of 60 years of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar which marked the formation of the now Republic of Tanzania.

Minister of Local Government and Unity, Richard Chimwendo Banda is part of the Malawi delegation to the celebrations.

In an interview, Banda said Malawi shares the same values of unity with Tanzania, evidenced by the peaceful coexistence of people of diverse backgrounds.

“But as Malawi is to celebrate 60 years of independence this year, that unity must reflect on the socio-economic development of her people.

“We have learnt a lot in the past years that there are things we must never do again, things like being divided along tribal or regional lines. We must see ourselves as one, then we can grow as a nation,” he said.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the event are President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, Burundi President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, Prime Minister for Mozambique Adriano Afonso Maleiane amongst others.

In all, 14 African countries are expected to grace the event which earlier on, High Commissioner to Malawi, Andrew Kumwenda described as of huge significance to Tanzania.