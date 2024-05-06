Man wins cash in Sound Addicts’ thrilling Ndiching’alule game show

By Lovemore khomo

In an electrifying live event at Sound Addicts’ studios in Lilongwe, James Chikabadwa emerged victorious, taking home a prize of K80,000 in the Ndiching’alule Game Show.

Hosted by the charismatic Kunte, the show is part of the buildup to the highly anticipated Ku Mingoli Bash, set to take place on August 3rd at Civo Stadium.

James’ winning moment was a culmination of skill and luck, as he successfully navigated the selection process after purchasing a Ku Mingoli Bash ticket.

The game show, which will be held online on Kunte’s and Akometsi’s social media pages, aims to promote the upcoming bash, featuring local artists.

Sound Addicts Managing Director Shadreck Kalukusha emphasized the importance of the Ndiching’alule Show in marketing the 2024 Ku Mingoli Bash, which boasts a star-studded lineup of local talent, including Nyau King Tay Grin, Zeze, Eli Njuchi, Saint, Gwamba, Lulu & Mathumela, Temwah, and many others.

This year’s theme, “Local & Proud,” highlights the event’s focus on celebrating homegrown talent.

James’ win has not only brought excitement to him but also showcased the entertaining and rewarding possibilities of participating in the Ndiching’alule game show.

The Ndiching’alule Show is a thrilling addition to the Ku Mingoli Bash marketing campaign, offering fans a chance to engage with their favorite local artists and win prizes.

With the bash just around the corner, the excitement is building, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.