Wanderers President Dr. Thom Mpinganjira Visits Players Ahead Of Sunday Game

By Arkangel Tembo

The Secretary of Board of Directors , Humphrey Mvula on the podium-Photo Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Blantyre, Mana: Ahead of their FDH Bank Cup quarter final match on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Mighty Wanderers FC on Friday received their club’s President, Dr Thom Mpinganjira at their Kamuzu Stadium training base.

It was a surprise visit for the President who went to encourage the players and have a word with them since he assumed office as the first President of the club.

A group photo comprising of the clubs President, Dr Thom Mpinganjira and the team-Photo By Arkangel Tembo

Accompanying Mpinganjira were the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chancy Gondwe, Acting Finance Manager, Adelaide Migogo and Secretary of Board of Directors, Humphrey Mvula.

Wanderers President, Dr Thom Mpinganjira addressing the players-Photo By Arkangel Tembo, Mana

The Nomads will face Mafco FC on Sunday; seven days after the two teams drew 0-0 in the TNM Super League last Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.