Wanderers President Dr. Thom Mpinganjira Visits Players Ahead Of Sunday Game

By Arkangel Tembo
Blantyre, Mana: Ahead of their FDH Bank Cup quarter final match on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Mighty Wanderers FC on Friday received their club’s President, Dr Thom Mpinganjira at their Kamuzu Stadium training base.
It was a surprise visit for the President who went to encourage the players and have a word with them since he assumed office as the first President of the club.
Accompanying Mpinganjira were the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chancy Gondwe, Acting Finance Manager, Adelaide Migogo and Secretary of Board of Directors, Humphrey Mvula.
The Nomads will face Mafco FC on Sunday; seven days after the two teams drew 0-0 in the TNM Super League last Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.