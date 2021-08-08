Paintings will make Malawians pay extra 700m for SADC Summit Apart from K4billion-Mkaka

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eseinhower Mkaka has disclosed that poor Malawians will spend K700million more on the SADC Summit due to the paintings done at Kamuzu International Airport which was not budgeted for. Initial budget for the 41st Summit was pegged at K4 billion.

Mkaka and Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, are giving the media in Lilongwe an update on the preparedness of the country to host the summit.

“We expect to spend more during this Summit than expected because of other factors such us vehicles for VIP and VVIP, advanced ICT equipment and some paintings in the city” said Mkaka who is also chairperson of the main organizing committee for the Summit.

On his part, Kazako has called on Malawians to desist from ‘bad- mouthing’ Malawi during this Summit.

Part of the K4billion money will be used for VVIP vehicles to be used during the summit and onwards, paying of venues and enhancing security.

Mkaka says government has purchased 10 VVIP vehicles and 10 VIP vehicles that will be used during the summit.

He has also disclosed that not less than 10 Heads of State will attend the summit.

The summit will be held in hybrid format, as some delegates will participate virtually.

About K1.2 billion has been used for operation costs.

Treasury provided K700 million in the 2021/22 National Budget while K424 million has been provided by development partners.

Kazako says the summit has also created jobs because all the services are going to be provided by Malawians.

He has indicated that all the furniture to be used has been made by a Malawian company.

The Summit will open tomorrow, August 9, 2021 with more than 400 delegates expected to attend.