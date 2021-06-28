MEC Czar Kachale Confident Of Credible By-Elections

By George Banda, MEC Stringer

Kachale: All is set

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is confident of delivering free, fair and credible June 29th by-elections.

MEC Chairperson Dr. Justice Chifundo Kachale sounded positive when monitoring the opening and pre-checking of polling materials at Namitsitsi Primary School in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North.

Kachale said: “Everything is set for Tuesday’s by-elections and we have already deployed our polling staff and materials in readiness for the polls”.

“As MEC we commend all the candidates for conducting a violent free campaign and it is our hope that voters will be able to choose a representative of their choice “, he said.

The MEC Chairperson said the commission is expecting eligible voters to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes.

MEC is conducting parliamentary by-elections in Nkhatabay Central Constituency and local government by-elections in Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North and Nsanje Lalanje Ward.