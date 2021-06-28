Umunthu Theatre Set for “Sometimes in July” Performance

By Roselyn Phiri

Lilongwe, June 28, Mana: Umunthu Theatre under the banner of Theatre in Mandala is set to perform live, Sometimes in July, a play based on the fatal 20 July, 2011 demonstrations which happened under the era of late President Bingu wa Mutharika.

Scheduled to take place on July 17 this year at Jacaranda Cultural Centre, the play recounts events of 10 years ago when Malawian citizenry lead by Civil Society Organisations staged national wide protests against the then Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

After two days of running battles, at least 21 protesters were gunned down by trigger-happy police with Mzuzu City registering a high number of victims than Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Creative Director for Umunthu Theatre, Bright Chayachaya, said the play is aimed at promoting active citizenry by standing for what is good for the nation. He explained that the play was inspired by the need to tell local inspirational stories.

“It is a story of survival and we are trying to keep on record events that build and hold the nation together. We also want to strengthen the story telling culture that is embedded within our culture,” he said.

Chayachaya added that the group had initially planned to take the production to various festivals but the plan was halted by COVID-19.

Originally devised by The Creative Minds, Sometimes in July, adapted by Umunthu Theatre in 2019 and won several awards in 2020 among them the best overall Theatre Play of the Year at the Young Theatre Makers Awards.

The group is a brainchild of Chancellor College Traveling Theatre with a cast of creative likes of Vitumbiko Zgambo, Kellie Chikoko, Jimmerie Jabes, Chifuniro Nyamba, Cassim Mkali, Eunice Liwewe, Natalie Msika and Chimwemwe Sabola.