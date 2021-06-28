Multi Choice Introduces Visa Payment Option On Its My DSTV and My Gotv Apps

…Stay connected with simple payment options on the go

In its quest to make great entertainment more accessible to subscribers, MultiChoice Malawi has announced the introduction of VISA as a payment option on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps. Powered by digital financial services company, Tingg, which specializes in secure mobile e-payment services.

MultiChoice is constantly embarking on various initiatives to improve overall customer experience through innovations that are aimed at increasing and optimising touchpoints across the customer journey.

Through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, customers have been able to control and manage their accounts anytime anywhere with the benefit of minimal data usage.

MultiChoice has further simplified the user experience with the introduction of secure VISA payment options via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, where customers can always keep their accounts connected.

The introduction of the VISA payment option on the apps is aimed at giving more control to the customers and providing them with various payment options which can be accessed from the comfort of their homes.

Gus Banda, Managing Director at MultiChoice Malawi said that MultiChoice will continue to invest in several initiatives that support the development of Malawi while enriching the lives of customers through improved products and services.

“At Multichoice, we listen to our customers to understand their changing lives and their needs. We are committed to using these insights to put our customers at the heart of every decision that we make. Our company’s growth and success are the result of our deliberate, strategic, and sustained investments in new technologies,” said Banda

He added that as a video entertainment company, MultiChoice will strive to ensure that all customers are exposed to the best television entertainment on offer and will continue investing in innovative ways of delivering the best service possible to customers.