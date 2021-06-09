Malawian Gospel Artist Chigo Nominated for U.S.A Awards

By Blessings Kapina

Chigo: To have an international platform recognizing the work am doing is a milestone for me

Mzuzu, June 9, Mana: Malawian female gospel artist Chigo Grace has been nominated for an international award called Maranatha Awards in United States of America (USA).

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Chigo Grace said she was grateful to God for being nominated for the international awards 2021.

“To have an international platform recognizing the work I am doing is a milestone for me therefore I am thankful to God,” she said.

Grace said she was more than happy when she received a message that she had been nominated for the Maranatha international awards in America.

She added that she did not apply to participate in the international awards but her songs were recognized by Maranatha Award to be nominated.

“All the songs play on international Television Stations such as Trace gospel and One gospel which I believe the recognition for the nomination,” the Lady Gospel added.

The Worshipper was nominated for three categories; Better is a day was nominated as the best prophetic song, No longer I as the best thanksgiving song and Munoshamisa Mwari as the best adoration worship song.

Grace said that being nominated was a huge encouragement to her and an inspiration to keep her pushing as well as to be consistent in the music industry.

The Blantyre-based musician said the songs have received positive and encouraging feedback from the local and international audience saying she is grateful for the continued support.

The Singer said fellow female artists should not look down upon themselves but rather they should be determine and work towards reaching their goals in music.

In a separate interview with one of her fans, Mercy Banda said the songs are good hence Chigo Grace deserved the nomination.

The Presentation of awards will be done in Baltimore in USA on August 28, 2021 and people can be voting via www.maranathaawards.com and voting will end on July 1, 2021.

Maranatha Awards Global is a USA programme seeking to acknowledge effective kingdom diplomacy globally and was facilitated by Maranatha Global Revival Networks.