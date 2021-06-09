ACB Blocks NOCMA Fuel Importation Deal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has blocked the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) from ‘fraudulently’ awarding multi-billion kwacha fuel importation contracts to three firms.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala confirmed the development in a press statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

She said the suspension follows several complaints received by the ACB alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the fuel procurement process.

” Pursuant to its powers under section 23(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 8th June 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a restriction notice to NOCMA on a contract to supply fuel under procurement number NOCMA/ICB/FUEL/2020/2021,” reads the statement in part

The statement further adds: “Following the restriction notice, NOCMA is therefore restricted from awarding the contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice.”

Recently, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa asked President Lazarus Chakwera to intervene on the fuel importation deal.

NOCMA Limited is wholly owned by the Government of Malawi and was formed in line with the National Energy Policy of January 2003, but was registered on December 14 2010 under the Companies Act of 1984.

The company is involved in fuel importation, storage at strategic fuel reserves and distribution nationwide.