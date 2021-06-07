Prophet TB Joshua’s Wife Breaks Silence On Husband’s Death

Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua, has broken the silence since the news of her husband’s death made rounds.

Evelyn took to social media to express ocean-deep emotions over the loss of her husband.

Amid the ban by the Federal Government on the usage of popular microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria, Evelyn took to her official Twitter handle, @Mama_Evelyn, and wrote a short message.

She said, “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being.

That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

The Popular Televangelist TB Joshua born as Temitope Balogun died on Saturday evening at the age of 57 in Lagos, Nigeria.