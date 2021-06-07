Chakwera to Commission 19 Megawatts Tedzani IV Hydropower Plant

President Lazarus Chakwera will on Tuesday preside over the inauguration of 19 Megawatts Tedzani IV Hydropower Plant at Tedzani Power Station in Blantyre.

According to Press Statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the function is expected to start at 10 am.

Tedzani Hydroelectric Power Station is a complex of integrated hydroelectric power plants on the Shire River in Malawi.

In his recent state of national address in parliament, Chakwera pledged that to add not less than 1,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.