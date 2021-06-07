Blantyre Synod Launches Funeral Policy

By Evance Chisiano

Rev. Dr. Billy Gama (left) assured Zomba City Presbytery of good funeral cover

Zomba, June 7, Mana: Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) in partnership with Corporate Insurance Company (CIC) on Sunday launched a funeral policy with an assurance of instant response in time of bereavement through mobile cash transaction or bank account.

During the launch, Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Rev Dr. Billy Gama called on moderators of CCAP Churches in the Zomba City Presbytery to mobilize their congregants to buy funeral policies.

He said the policy was endorsed in February, 2021 as “an ideal policy” during the Synod’s meeting which unanimously agreed to roll out the funeral policy across the synod from Monkey bay to Nsanje, Ntcheu to Mulanje to ensure congregants are supported with funeral expenses.

It was disclosed during the launch that a K2,000 premium attracts a K50,000 cover, K4,000 premium for K100,000 cover, K10,000 premium for K250,000, with a maximum cover of K50,000 premium for K500,000 cover.

Rev. Gama called on CCAP congregants to buy premiums to cover funeral expenses of their relatives adding that the policy would ensure Blantyre Synod’s economic stability as it would be getting commissions from CIC which would in the long run facilitate infrastructural developments.

“This is a landmark project and this is an opportunity for congregants to invest through funeral insurance,” he added.

CIC General Manager, Cosmas Luwanika assured prospective policy holders of speedy response in time of bereavement saying the response would be made within 24 hours of notice of death adding that the policy was an annual once off payment with no age limit.

“The funeral cover is given within 24 hours,” he said while assuring congregants within the Zomba City Presbytery of affordable funeral insurance whose premiums are as lower as K2, 000 for K50, 000 funeral cover for low income earners.

Zomba City Presbytery, Vice Moderator, Rev. Enos Muhiwa commended the Synod and CIC for selling the funeral policy to the city presbytery.

“We will take the news to our out stations so that the funeral policy is successfully rolled out so as to fulfil its objectives,” he said.

Friends of CCAP; Blantyre Synod Funeral Policy was established in September 2020 in partnership with CIC to help people with affordable financial cover in time of death.

The launch follows earlier launches of the funeral policy in Blantyre City and Mulanje Presbyteries.