Talk-Talk: Chakwera to Address Malawians Over MK 6.2 Billion ‘Covidgate’ Report

By on No Comment

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is today on Sunday expected to address Malawians, state house has confirmed.

Chakwera to focus on Covid-gate

According to Presidential press secretary, Brian Banda the address will start at 8 O’clock in the evening. He said President Chakwera’s address will focus on the MK 6.2 billion Covid-19 fund Audit report.

The address follows pressure from Civil Societies Organizations in which they are demanding the arrest of Ministers and officials connected to the Covid-gate scandal.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has organized nationwide protests as a way of justice on the abused Covid-19 funds.

  , ,

Talk-Talk: Chakwera to Address Malawians Over MK 6.2 Billion ‘Covidgate’ Report added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.