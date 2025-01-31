TNM’s Pink Potential initiative boots capacity for female leaders

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider Telekom Networks Malawi Plc (TNM) has reiterated the need to build leadership capacity amongst its female employees to ensure operational sustainability.

This was revealed in Blantyre during TNM’s Pink Potential graduation ceremony which graduated 34 female leaders from different departments in the business after going through various leadership trainings.

The guest of honor, Maureen Mbeye, Press Corporation Limited’s Chief Finance and Administrative Executive said TNM is rising to the global challenge of creating opportunities for female leaders to take up challenging roles and ensure they succeed.

“Female employees are crucial to the growth of TNM the company that is contributing to the economic development of Malawi. The goal for the Pink Potential Program is to upskill female employees making them ready to excel in leadership positions across the business,” said Mbeye.

She called on the graduates not to make use of the knowledge acquired so that they move up the ladder and contribute effectively to the growth of the company and themselves.

“This is a great opportunity which also calls for greater commitment and responsibilities to perform beyond your scoop of work. There will be challenges, however, the acquired skills will help you to excel and grow in the organization and as individuals,” she advised.

One of the graduates, Lydia Chisale, TNM’s Application Engineer for Call Network, said the program has presented great opportunities earmarked to propel her growth and contribution to leadership in the company.

“I have learned that we can benefit from both our weaknesses and strengths. This has increased my understanding in a way that I am able to be innovative and think outside the box when executing my duties,” said Chisale.

TNM’s Chief Executive Officer Michel Hebert said as a progressive business, TNM’s investment in its employees is one of the best decisions the business makes to meet global standards.

“Pink Potential programme is one of the deliberate initiatives aimed at creating new female leaders. To continue with TNM’s business growth trajectory, skilled leaders will form an integral part of the growth and female leaders will have an even more critical role to play,” Hebert.

He highlighted that TNM’s quest is to be the Malawi’s pride and challenged the graduates to take a leading role towards this aspiration.

“The training is only the first step, but you need to do more. The company needs to get a return on this investment. You must continue to invest in yourself, your career, and growth to become better leaders,” he said.

Launched in 2024, The Pink Potential Program equips TNM’s female employees for leadership roles taking them through a series of interactive workshops, seminars, and mentoring sessions to develop vital skills, build confidence, and unlock their full potential.

The Program covers various topics, including personal branding, leadership development, negotiation skills, assertiveness, communication, and work-life balance.