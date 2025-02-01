UTM Leader Dr Kabambe Posts Strong-worded Open Letter to President Chakwera

Open Letter to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

His Excellency President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Office of the President

Lilongwe, Malawi

Dear Mr President,

I hope this letter finds you well. I write to you not just as a citizen of Malawi, but as a fellow human being who shares in the deep concerns that many of us are experiencing in our beloved nation. It is with a heavy heart and a spirit of patriotism that I reach out to you through this open letter, as I believe that there are times when silence is not an option, and our collective struggles must be heard.

Your Excellency, the plight of ordinary Malawians is growing increasingly dire. Every day, we witness the excessive burden of rising prices for basic food items; a 25 kg bag of mealie meal now costs an alarming 54,000 kwacha, and a bag of maize has risen to 72,000 kwacha. Bread, an essential staple for countless families, is now a luxury that many cannot afford. It is heartbreaking to see hardworking citizens grappling with the high cost of living, struggling to provide for their loved ones.

The fuel shortages that our country is currently facing seem insurmountable. The allocation of 51 million litres does little to alleviate the burden on citizens and businesses alike. The harsh reality is that companies are operating in a hostile economic environment, one characterized by insufficient fuel supplies, foreign exchange shortages, and soaring inflation. The purchasing power of the average Malawian is eroding by the day, and this continues to choke the very backbone of our economy.

As we navigate these turbulent waters, I urge Your Excellency to consider not only the pressing labor issues but also the various bottlenecks that are suffocating our productive sector. It is vital to recognize that these challenges extend beyond politics—they are about the survival and well-being of our people. It is unfortunate to hear voices dismissing the concerns of many who seek to address these pressing issues. Such attitudes hinder progress and deny the reality we face.

Your Excellency, I implore you to engage with regional leaders to find collaborative solutions to the challenges we confront. Our neighboring countries possess resources and strategies that could be beneficial for us, and it is crucial that we foster alliances for the greater good. It is vital to listen to the voices of those who seek the truth. The reality is that Malawi is on the verge of becoming a place of despair, and we must act swiftly to correct the downward trajectory .

I appeal to you—on behalf of all Malawians—to take meaningful action to alleviate the pressures on our citizens. Our resilience has been tested time and again, but it is in your hands to bring about relief that can restore hope and dignity to our people. We deserve a future where every family can afford basic necessities without living in fear and anxiety.

Mr President, thank you for your time and consideration. I remain hopeful that malawi can be a better place.

Yours sincerely

Dr Dalitso Kabambe