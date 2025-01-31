Signs of the Times: High Court re-instates former Macra DG Itaye and 16 others

The high court in Blantyre has re-instated former director General of Malawi Regulatory Authority MACRA Godfrey Itaye and others as employees of the institutions.

The development follows a decision by MACRA to terminate contracts of 16 employees upon findings of an investigation carried out by the Ombudsman.

In his 64-page judgement, Judge Mandala Mambulasa has noted that there was no complaint to investigate as there was no complainant, hence no need for MACRA to fire its employees.

Ombudsman launched an investigation of MACRA employees after an anonymous person forwarded a complaint regarding hiring staff at the institution.

There has been no comment from the Ombudsman on the court determination.