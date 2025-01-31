ECM rebrands: Now call them ‘Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (MCCB)

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has officially changed its name to the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB), aligning itself with global Catholic terminology.

According to a statement released by the MCCB, signed by its president, Most Reverend George Desmond Tambala, the Archbishop of Lilongwe, the name change aims to provide clearer identity and eliminate ambiguity. The new name explicitly states that the Conference comprises Catholic Bishops.

The MCCB has also unveiled a new logo, which incorporates symbols and colors that reflect the Catholic Church’s mission and values.

The MCCB has requested all stakeholders, partners, and the general public to take note of the change, effective immediately.