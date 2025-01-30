Chihana mourns fallen heroes in DRC, calls for accountability from Malawi Government

PRESS STATEMENT

THE COST OF SALIENT

“Aford Calls for Government Accountability on DRC Peacekeeping Mission”

As we mourn the loss of our brave sons in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), we extend our deepest condolences to South Africa and other countries who have suffered similar losses in the peacekeeping mission. The recent attack by M23 rebels has left us with a sense of grief and outrage.

As AFORD, we are deeply concerned about the lack of clear objectives in this undertaking apart from it being a SADC mission. Our soldiers are not mere pawns to be used in a game of regional politics. They are our sons, our daughters, our brothers, our sisters, our mothers and our fathers who deserve to be treated with dignity. We are therefore urging the government of Malawi to withdraw our soldiers from the frontline immediately and be provided a safe passage to evacuate.

The Malawi government’s silence on this matter is deafening, and we call on the President and Minister of Defense to break their silence and provide the nation with the exact figure of fatalities. The mission to s okend our troops to DRC was shrouded in secrecy, and it is time for government to explain the circumstances surrounding the deployment of our soldiers.

We believe that the lives of our sons and daughters are being put in harm’s way without clear purpose or objective. The safety of our soldiers should be the top priority, and we can’t fold our hands while they are being sacrificed in a conflict that seems to have no end in sight.

We demand that government takes immediate action to address our concerns and provide the necessary support to the families of the fallen heroes.

As we lay our sons to the rest, we are recapped of the devastating cost of war and the unbearable pain of losing our loved ones. The tears of their families, the anguish of their friends, and the sorrow of our nation will never be forgotten.

To the families of the fallen soldiers, we offer our deepest condolences and support. We stand with you in this difficult time and we will do everything to ensure that your loved ones did not die in vain. May their memories be a blessing, may their sacrifice be a substance for change, and may their legacy live on in our hearts forever.

Rest in Peace Our Brave Sons.

Rt. Hon. Enock Kanzingeni Chihana

AFORD PRESIDENT